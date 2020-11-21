Dundee United 2 Hamilton 1: Nicky Clark double secures crucial Tannadice win as Tangerines bounce back

Nicky Clark rode to the rescue for Dundee United as they edged out Hamilton in a tight Tannadice tussle.

Clark slammed his shot home on 76 minutes to equalise Ross Callachan’s opener for Accies.

The frontman then grabbed what turned out to be the winner just four minutes later, hitting the back of the net with a half-volley.

The win put United 13 points ahead of bottom side Hamilton and they stay in fifth spot in the Premiership table.

As expected, the Tangerines had left Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland on the bench following his heavy travel schedule.

United were the better team in a first half that was largely bereft of goalmouth action.

The home side had the two most dangerous strikes at goal.

The first was a freekick from Clark that zipped a few inches past the post.

The next opportunity fell to Marc McNulty, who took a Liam Smith cross from the right on the chest but was wide with his half-volley.

On 52 minutes, a nice pass from McNulty caused Accies problems at the back and Clark almost got his foot to the loose ball.

With a goal as elusive as ever, just a minute later, Tannadice manager Micky Mellon brought on Shankland and fellow sub Luke Bolton, with Paul McMullan and Adrian Sporle making way. Ian Harkes followed for Jeando Fuchs.

With 65 minutes on the clock, though, United found themselves a goal down.

The scorer was Callachan, who headed in at the back post after being found by Scott McMann’s cross from the left.

The Tangerines then brought on Jamie Robson for skipper Mark Reynolds and they manged to pull themselves level on 76 minutes.

Clark was the scorer, sidefooting the ball home from 12 yards after a brilliant pass from McNulty had set Smith free on the right. The full-back cut it back to Clark, who made no mistake.

Clark, who has been his team’s saviour so often already this season, grabbed his own and United’s second goal with terrific half-volley just four minutes later. McNulty was the man with the assist, nodding into his teammate’s path.

The match had suddenly exploded into action and Accies had an almost immediate chance to equaise but blew it. After a handball by Bolton, up stepped Callachan but he blasted his penalty kick over Benjamin Siegrist’s bar.

United: Siegrist, Smith, Sporle (Bolton 53), Connolly, Reynolds (Robson 67), McMullan (Shankland 53), McNulty, Clark, Edwards, Butcher, Fuchs (Harkes 60). Subs not used: Deniz, Powers, Fotheringham, Appere, Neilson.