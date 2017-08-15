Dundee United 2 Cowdenbeath 0: N’Koyi provides the fizz as Utd win in Irn Bru

Patrick N’Koyi’s first goals for the club were enough to get Dundee United’s defence of the Irn Bru Cup off to a winning start.

The Congolese-Dutch striker netted twice in the second half as the Tangerines had to fight hard against a spirited Cowdenbeath at Tannadice.

United showed ten changes from the side that beat Queen of the South in the league on Saturday, with James Keatings the only survivor from that starting line-up. There was still a fair smattering of first team men, though, with the likes of Willo Flood, Scott Fraser and Jordie Briels all being given game time.

Cowden included midfielder Brad Smith, who only left Tannadice last week, while fellow ex-Tangerine Joe McGovern was in goal.

There was almost a shock for United in the fourth minute when an angled drive from Ryan Connelly rattled the inside of the post. The home team were soon on the attack and a James Keatings shot was deflected wide.

The visitors had started brightly and when Robert Buchanan came in from their right and had a shot, it took a fine save from Deniz Mehmet to deny him. It was a corner to Cowden and when Smith’s kick reached Jamie Pyper at the back post, he should have done better than knock it a yard wide of the target.

United went close when Keatings was played in by a quick free kick from Fraser. McGovern did well to save at his feet and thwarted him a second time with a fine save when the ball was played back into the danger area.

Both sides were showing plenty attacking intent and ten minutes from the break Alasdair Smith was just off target for the Blue Brazil when he let fly from 25 yards.

At the start of the second period a Fraser free-kick reached N’Koyi whose header was well save by McGovern, the ‘keeper diving down to his left to smother the ball. The goalie was soon back in the thick of the action, blocking a Keatings shot from a Scott Allardice pass.

United were pressing for the opener and went close again when young Graham Taylor fired wide with a right foot shot from 12 yards.

The deadlock was broken in 61 minutes after a superb run from Fraser. He picked the ball up 40 yards out, played a one-two with Flood and then power his way into the penalty box. There he cut it back perfectly for N’Koyi to blast home from the six yard line.

Six minutes later he got his second as Flood crossed from the left and he headed home powerfully despite a brave effort from McGovern to keep the ball out.

It was all one way traffic now and Keatings almost made it three when he rattled the bar with a curling 18-yard effort.

United were coasting now and playing out time comfortably, though they did lose Briels through injury late on. They find out who their second round opponents will be when the draw takes place at 1 p.m. on Thursday.