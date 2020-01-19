Dundee United 2-2 Hibs: Appere solo goal earns United cup replay

Louis Appere earned Dundee United a Scottish Cup fourth-round replay as they twice came from behind to draw with Hibs.

Christian Doidge gave the Hibees a dream start after eight minutes at Tannadice before Lawrence Shankland scored a classy equaliser in first-half stoppage time.

Martin Boyle put the visitors back in front with a powerful drive on 47 minutes before substitute Appere curled home a leveller on 74 minutes which earned the Terrors an Easter Road replay and a place in the hat for the last-16 draw.

United showed five changes from the team which faced Partick last weekend with Jamie Robson, Calum Butcher, Ian Harkes, Peter Pawlett and Paul McMullan coming in for Adrian Sporle, Declan Glass, Nicky Clark, Louis Appere and Mark Reynolds.

It was Pawlett’s first start for almost three months, with McMullan and Harkes seeing their first action since the last Dundee derby.

What had been billed as the tie of the round got off to a frenetic start. And it was the visitors who almost took the lead after three minutes. However, Mark Connolly was in the right place at the right time to clear Florian Kamberi’s effort off the line.

Hibs weren’t to be denied five minutes later, though, as they opened the scoring through a low Doidge effort. Slipped in by former Dundee man Boyle, the Welsh hitman coolly slotted under Benjamin Siegrist for 1-0.

On 16 minutes, straight from a United corner, the Hibees broke. Boyle was again the creator-in-chief, with his surging run into the Terrors’ half leaving United back pedalling before Melker Hallberg saw his shot foiled by Siegrist.

Kamberi again fired towards his fellow-countryman just before the half-hour but this time it was an easy save for United’s Swiss stopper.

The Tangerines were struggling to get a foothold in the match and had created few chances as proceedings approached the half-way point. When Liam Smith found Harkes at the edge of the box to fire in a fairly innocuous shot, however, the mood seemed to lift around Tannadice.

On 36 minutes, Siegrist again halted a deflected Kamberi effort from a matter of yards as the Hibees continued to press. United were starting to enjoy more possession, though, and went in at half-time with the tie level thanks to Shankland’s 25th domestic goal of the season.

In the last of three minutes of added time at the end of the first period, Harkes strolled through the heart of the Hibs defence before sliding in Shankland to slot home from eight yards despite being under heavy pressure.

United weren’t level for long, though, as two minutes into the second period the men from Edinburgh were back in the lead.

Scott Allan played provider as he laid in Boyle to drive home low beyond an outstretched Siegrist from fully 25 yards.

Kamberi’s battle with Siegrist continued on 56 minutes with the goalie again denying the striker’s thunderbolt from distance with the rebound just evading Boyle on the follow-up.

Allan fired over just after the hour as the Terrors, again, fell out of the game as boss Robbie Neilson ordered their first change of the afternoon, sending Appere on for Pawlett.

And young attacker Appere had the desired impact 11 minutes after coming on, picking up possession on the left before twisting and turning away from Steven Whittaker and then David Gray to curl a delightful effort beyond the helpless Ofir Marciano for 2-2.

Both teams pushed for a winner in the closing 15 minutes, with Siegrist pulling off a top save from Doidge in injury time, but it never came, meaning these two will have to do it all again a week on Tuesday in the capital.

Dundee United (4-3-3): Siegrist (GK), Smith, Watson, Connolly, Robson; Harkes (Glass 82), Butcher (C), Powers; McMullan, Shankland, Pawlett (Appere 63).

Subs not used: Deniz, Sporle, Reynolds, Sow and King.

Hibs (4-3-3): Marciano (GK), Naismith (Gray 45), Porteous (McGregor 52), Hanlon (C), Stevenson; Hallberg, Allan, Whittaker; Boyle, Doidge, Kamberi.

Subs: Bogdan (GK), Slivka, Newell, Horgan and Shaw.

Ref: Kevin Clancy.

Att: 9,400.