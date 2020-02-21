Dundee United 2-1 Inverness CT: Shankland strike sends Terrors 21 points clear

Lawrence Shankland was the hero for Dundee United as his goal sent them to victory over Inverness and 21 points clear at the top of the Championship.

Louis Appere gave the Terrors the lead with Jordan White equalising for the visitors before the first half was out.

Shankland’s winner came just before the hour-mark as he showed great composure to slot home as United took a big step towards sealing the title.

United showed one change from last week’s 0-0 draw at Alloa with Appere coming in for Ian Harkes as Paul McMullan returned to the bench.

The Terrors had the first clear-cut chance of the match on three minutes as it opened up for Shankland inside the penalty box.

However, the Scotland ace could only hook over from a Calum Butcher knockdown.

Moments later, Liam Smith’s enticing ball into the back stick was just out of reach for Appere as he threw himself at it.

On 12 minutes, though, Appere got his goal. Involved in the build-up, linking up neatly with Shankland and Rakish Bingham, Appere cooly slotted home inside the area from the latter’s cut back.

Shankland was denied twice as the Tangerines dominated the early exchanges before the tide turned in the visitors’ favour.

Tom Walsh blasted over for the Caley Jags on 19 minutes before White attempted to hook one beyond Benjamin Siegrist only to find the back of the Shed.

Walsh curled high and wide just before the half-hour as the wet weather started to impact heavily on proceedings.

The slick conditions seemed to favour ICT, though, as they equalised through a White diving header on 32 minutes as he connected powerfully with James Keatings’ whipped corner.

Siegrist was left wanting but neither Mark Connolly nor Shankland covered themselves in glory in defending the cross.

Big striker White went close again five minutes before the interval with Shankland’s bobbling flick in the six-yard box the best United could muster before John Beaton’s whistle.

Walsh picked up where he left off, testing Siegrist early in the second period. Keatings followed suit with a shot which stung the Swiss stopper’s palms on 51 minutes.

Paul Watson picked up a yellow for chopping down James Vincent on the edge of the box. It was a dangerous area for Keatings to fire in a free-kick but his effort was cleared up after crashing into the wall.

Just when United needed him to pop up with something, Shankland duly obliged by giving them the lead on 59 minutes.

Picking up on Bingham’s ball into the box, the Terrors talisman twisted and turned, leaving three defenders for dead, before slotting beyond Mark Ridgers for 2-1 and his 29th goal of the season.

Harkes, just on as a substitute, saw his raking effort from a Bingham cut back deflected behind on 69 minutes.

The Tangerines saw out a late onsalught from the Highlanders in the closing stages to end a five-game winless streak and assert their dominance at the top of the second tier.

Dundee United XI (4-1-4-1): Siegrist (GK); Smith, Watson, Connolly, Robson; Powers (Harkes 58); Appere, Butcher (C), Pawlett (McMullan 58), Bingham (Reynolds 88); Shankland.

Subs not used: Deniz (GK), Sporle, Glass and Mochrie.

Inverness XI (4-4-2): Ridgers (GK); Rooney, McKay, McHattie, Tremarco (C); Walsh (Todorov 86), Carson (Trafford 58), Vincent, Storey (Doran 66); Keatings, White.

Subs not used: MacKay (GK), Toshney, Harper and MacGregor.

Referee: John Beaton.

Att: 7,583.