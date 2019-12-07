Dundee United 2-1 Alloa: Terrors come from behind for sixth win on spin

Championship leaders Dundee United came from behind to see off Alloa and maintain their perfect home record.

Alloa took the lead through a Mark Reynolds own goal on 12 minutes but Nicky Clark equalised on the stroke of half-time for the Terrors – his fifth goal in six games.

Louis Appere’s third goal of the season on 55 minutes gave United all three points and their sixth win on the spin as they stay seven clear at the top of the table.

United were unchanged from their 3-0 win over Queen of the South three weeks ago as star man Lawrence Shankland returned to the bench after injury.

There was no place in the 18 for Peter Pawlett, though, as his injury problems continue. Cammy Smith got hurt in the warm-up and was replaced by Chris Mochrie among the substitutes.

The Terrors started fast and should’ve opened the scoring after three minutes.

Liam Smith picked up on a terrific cross-field ball from Mark Reynolds on the right before checking inside and laying in Clark but he could only fire wide.

Moments later Paul McMullan saw an effort from 12 yards out charged down and deflected into the grateful arms of Alloa goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald.

Calum Butcher was the next to test MacDonald, stinging his palms with a rasping 20-yard effort on six minutes.

United continued their bombardment with Reynolds and Butcher registering shots on target all before the 10-minute mark.

However, against the run of play, Alloa took the lead on 12 minutes as Reynolds glanced a header beyond Benjamin Siegrist from a deflected Scott Taggart delivery.

It was the first goal United and the Swiss keeper have conceded in 475 minutes.

It took United a full 10 minutes to show signs of recovery as Clark connected with McMullan’s cross to head goalwards, forcing MacDonald to tip over.

McMullan again was the tormentor-in-chief soon after, cutting back for Sam Stanton to call MacDonald into action. However, it was a simple save from a meek effort.

Smith made life a lot more difficult for the visiting goalie on 28 minutes, though, as he smashed a rocket of an effort towards goal but MacDonald did well to turn it round the post.

Just before half-time Clark missed when it seemed easier to score at the back post as he skewed an effort into the ground after another McMullan delivery.

However, in first-half stoppage time United finally got the equaliser they were craving.

After good work from Butcher in the middle of the park to release Jamie Robson, the left-back’s pass travelled right through for Clark to side-foot home from the middle of the box.

Two minutes into the second period John Robertson fizzed a rising drive narrowly wide of Siegrist’s goal as Alloa started the half brightly.

However, it was United who seized the initiative as Appere slid in to connect with an Ian Harkes ball across the six-yard box to give the home side the lead on 55 minutes.

Appere could’ve had his second four minutes later but he was foiled from close in by a good MacDonald save.

Robson made a marauding run moments later before chopping in on his right foot and striking the post as the Tangerines threatened to pull away.

On 73 minutes, Clark came close to getting his second of the game but headed over from close in.

With five minutes remaining United broke through Butcher. His pass found Smith careering down the right but the full-back could only fire high and wide.

The Tangerines saw the final moments out to keep up their fantastic form ahead of a trip to Morton on Tuesday.

Dundee United (4-2-3-1): Siegrist (GK), L Smith, Reynolds (C), Watson, Robson; Butcher, Harkes; McMullan (Sporle 80), Clark (King 88), Stanton; Appere.

Subs not used: Deniz, Connolly, Mochrie, Brown and Shankland.

Alloa (4-4-2): MacDonald (GK); Taggart, Deas, Graham (C), Malcolm; Cawley (Thomson 71), Robertson, Hetherington (Buchanan 83), Flannigan; Trouten, O’Hara.

Subs not used: Henry (GK); Gilhooly, O’Donnell and Gillespie.

Ref: John McKendrick.

Att: 7,615 (50 Alloa fans).