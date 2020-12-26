Dundee United 1 Motherwell 1: Nicky Clark rescues a point for Tangerines in late Boxing Day drama at Tannadice

Nicky Clark’s stoppage time strike earned Dundee United a share of the spoils after Tony Watt’s header had given Motherwell an early lead at Tannadice.

Watt was handed a late Christmas gift on Boxing Day as he nodded home unmarked inside the home box with the game barely nine minutes old.

However, substitute Clark pounced in second-half stoppage time to earn the hosts a point, calmly slotting beyond Trevor Carson.

The result sees the ‘Well rise to ninth while the Tangerines remain in fifth spot.

United were unchanged from Wednesday night’s 2-0 home win over Kilmarnock while Carson replaced Jordan Archer in goal for the Steelmen.

The visitors were dealt a major blow prior to kick-off as they were stripped of two 3-0 wins awarded to them after coronavirus rule breaches by opponents Kilmarnock and St Mirren.

An appeal by Killie and the Buddies saw the initial decision suspended and a loss of six points for Stephen Robinson’s team, meaning they dropped from sixth to tenth in the Premiership standings.

The ’Well made the ideal start to the match under the circumstances with Watt testing Terrors No 1 Benjamin Siegrist with a header on six minutes.

Moments later, the former Celtic man found the back of the net, though, this time nodding beyond Siegrist unmarked from a Liam Polworth corner.

Lawrence Shankland tried to lob Motherwell keeper Trevor Carson on 17 minutes but skewed his effort wide.

The visitors were dominating possession a quarter of the way through the contest with both Liam Grimshaw and Allan Campbell going close.

Jeando Fuchs got on the end of a Liam Smith cross and headed wide on 23 minutes before United won an indirect free-kick just inside the box as Carson was booked for time-wasting by referee Bobby Madden.

Shankland stepped up and latched onto a Marc McNulty lay-off but saw his effort charged down by the Steelmen’s wall.

Stephen O’Donnell, influential at right wing-back, had the ball in the net on 27 minutes but it was ruled out for offside.

Going into the half, Siegrist had to look alive to gather a Polworth effort while Fuchs saw his drive tipped onto the post by Carson after nice wing play by Paul McMullan.

After the break, Siegrist made a smart stop from a Declan Gallagher header before United right-back Smith performed heroics to clear Callum Lang’s effort off the line on 56 minutes.

Lang saw another strike deflected wide just after the hour mark as United seemed content with hitting Motherwell on the counter.

The away side continued to pile on the pressure as Lang dragged another effort wide on 67 minutes.

Up the other end, McNulty saw a penalty claim turned away by Madden after the hitman collided with former Dundee man Mark O’Hara charging into the box.

Substitute Peter Pawlett saw his close-range stabbed shot cleared by Ricki Lamie as United pushed for an equaliser with 20 minutes remaining.

Terrors boss Micky Mellon introduced Adrian Sporle and top scorer Clark to try to change the game.

However, Motherwell almost made it two as Fuchs nearly sold the jerseys late on but Jordan White couldn’t convert after the Cameroonian laid the chance on a plate for him.

Ultimately, though, Clark came good – converting deep into injury time to earn United a share of the spoils with Sporle almost winning it with the final kick of the game but the Argentine was denied by Carson.

Dundee United (4-4-2): Siegrist; Smith, Connolly, Reynolds (C), Robson (Pawlett 57); McMullan (Sporle 68), Butcher (Clark 77), Fuchs, Bolton; McNulty, Shankland.

Subs not used: Deniz (GK), Powers, Edwards, Harkes, Appere and Neilson.

Motherwell (5-3-2): Carson; O’Donnell, O’Hara, Gallagher (C), Lamie, Grimshaw; Crawford (Cornelius 80), Polworth, Campbell; Lang (White 77), Watt.

Subs not used: Chapman (GK), Carroll, McGinley, Hastie, Maguire, Mugabi and Cole.

Referee: Bobby Madden.