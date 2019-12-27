Dundee United 1-1 Dundee: Dorrans’ first goal earns Dee derby point

Graham Dorrans’ first goal for Dundee earned his side a point as they came from behind at Tannadice to end Dundee United’s derby dominance.

Nicky Clark had given league leaders United an early advantage but Dorrans rifled home the equaliser in the second period to end the Terrors’ nine-game winning streak and perfect derby record this season.

Dundee were unchanged from their win over Partick last weekend while Louis Appere replaced the injured Sam Stanton for United.

And it was the Tangerines who got off to a dream start in front of a 14,007 near-sell-out, scoring with the first attack and shot of the game after just five minutes.

Appere released Jamie Robson on the overlap down the left and the full-back’s delivery was flicked home by Clark for his seventh goal of the season.

Action threatened to boil over on 11 minutes as Robson and Dundee’s Paul McGowan exchanged handbags in the corner but referee Alan Muir kept his cards in his pocket.

And it was McGowan who had the Dark Blues’ first real chance of the game on 17 minutes.

The 32-year-old picked up on a Jordan Marshall cut back, twisted and turned in the box to make some space but saw his shot deflected behind for a corner.

On 22 minutes McGowan was again denied by Siegrist inside the box as he collected a lovely reverse pass from 17-year-old Fin Robertson but couldn’t find a way past the big Swiss.

Terrors talisman Lawrence Shankland had his first clear-cut chance of the game 10 minutes before half-time but couldn’t head home from six yards out after Robson’s delivery.

Calum Butcher escaped a booking on two counts as he went in heavy on Danny Johnson and McGowan as tempers began to flare as the game approached half-time.

Dee keeper Jack Hamilton did well to deny Ian Harkes from close range to keep the score down at the interval.

Much like the opening period, there was an early goal to start the second half – and it was Dundee who got it.

Five minutes after the action restarted Dorrans got on the end of Liam Smith’s clearance to rifle home a left-footed volley for his first goal for the club.

With the match level, the Dark Blues almost took the lead moments later as Johnson was inches away from getting on the end of a Sean Mackie cross.

On 65 minutes, Shankland went close as he nodded Paul McMullan’s cross just wide of Hamilton’s left-hand post as both teams pushed for a winner.

However, both sides had to settle for a point apiece as they go into the new year United sitting top and Dundee in play-off contention.

Dundee United XI (4-2-3-1): Siegrist (GK); L Smith, Watson, Reynolds (C), Robson; Butcher, Harkes, McMullan, Clark (Sporle 77), Appere; Shankland.

Subs not used: Deniz (GK), Connolly, C Smith, Chalmers, King and Mochrie.

Dundee XI (4-4-2): Hamilton (GK); Kerr, McGhee, Meekings (C), Marshall; McGowan, Robertson, Dorrans, Mackie; Hemmings, Johnson (Nelson 62).

Subs not used: Ferrie (GK), Forster, Todd, Byrne, Moore and Mulligan.

Ref: Alan Muir.

Att: 14,007 (2,175 Dundee fans).