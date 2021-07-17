Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee United

Dundee United 1-0 Arbroath: Charlie Mulgrew goal on second home debut earns United all three points

By Calum Woodger
July 17, 2021, 4:53 pm Updated: July 17, 2021, 6:13 pm
Charlie Mulgrew is congratulated by his team-mates for his first-half free-kick goal.
Charlie Mulgrew is congratulated by his team-mates for his first-half free-kick goal.

A Charlie Mulgrew goal, 15 years after his last in tangerine, earned Dundee United a 1-0 win over Arbroath at Tannadice.

The win all but books United’s spot in the knockout stages of the Premier Sports Cup, as they sit top of Group B on nine points.

Mulgrew’s sensational free-kick on 21 minutes was enough for Tam Courts’ men, in front of 500 home fans once more, as they prepare to travel through to East Fife to round off the section next Tuesday night

Mulgrew free-kick puts United in lead

United made eight changes from Wednesday night’s 6-1 hammering of Elgin City.

Liam Smith, Lewis Neilson, Mulgrew, Jamie Robson, Ian Harkes, Calum Butcher, Chris Mochrie and Logan Chalmers all came in.

Arbroath were five different from their 2-0 win over East Fife in midweek with Derek Gaston replacing suspended goalie Calum Antell.

James Craigen, Dale Hilson, Bobby Linn and Luke Donnelly also came in.

After just six minutes, Chalmers tested Gaston in the away goal.

Overlapping down the right, the winger was picked out by Neilson before chopping in and firing a left-foot shot the Lichties keeper had to tip over.

Dundee United boss Tam Courts.

From the resultant corner, taken by Chalmers, Ryan Edwards headed over.

Up the other end, Bobby Linn had the beating of Smith down the left flank and saw his defected trickle wide.

On 19 minutes, Mochrie turned neatly in the middle of the park and burst through the heart of Arbroath defence.

He was inches away from squaring for Lawrence Shankland, poised for a tap in, before Gaston foiled Mochrie at his feet.

Two minutes later, on his second home debut, Mulgrew gave United the lead.

The experienced defender curled home a delicious left-foot free-kick from fully 35 yards that wrong-footed Gaston and snuck in at the near post.

Charlie Mulgrew (centre) celebrates his opener.

On 24 minutes, neat link up from Shankland and Smith released the latter down the right flank.

His cut-back picked out Harkes in the box, who skipped past a challenge before seeing his strike turned round for a corner.

Chalmers again tried his luck cutting in from the right, sending a looping effort just wide of the upright.

Linn was, as ever, the Angus side’s dangerman and forced a save out of Benjamin Siegrist just before the half-hour mark.

Headed into half time, Nicky Low called Siegrist into action from distance but it was a comfortable save for the Swiss stopper.

Moments later, Low found Linn in space down the left but, again, he couldn’t find the required finish, lashing way over the bar.

Arbroath push for leveller to no avail

Five minutes into the second period, bursting forward from left-back, Robson came close to putting United two to the good.

His close-range effort was dealt with well by Gaston.

Up the other end, heroic defending from Edwards denied Donnelly from less than 10 yards out.

Butcher tried his luck from distance on the hour mark but it was straight at Gaston.

Arbroath were pushing harder for an equaliser, with Donnelly and then Hilson denied by crucial blocks from Edwards and Smith.

Liam Smith and Logan Chalmers try to deal with Arbroath wide man Bobby Linn.

Colin Hamilton had Siegrist at full-stretch with a stinging drive on 68 minutes as Dick Campbell’s men looked the more likely to strike next.

United had to see out the remainder of the game with 10 men after substitute Archie Meekison came off injured.

The Tangerines had already used their designated amount of intervals to make changes, despite only making four subs.

They managed to hold on, though, despite a late push from Arbroath, to maintain their 100% winning record in the 2021/22 season so far.

Dundee United (5-4-1): Siegrist (GK); L Smith, Neilson (Freeman 70), Edwards, Mulgrew, J Robson; Chalmers (Clark 66), Butcher (C), Harkes (Meekison 66), Mochrie; Shankland (Watson 59).

Subs not used: Carson (GK), Pawlett, Hoti, K Smith and Duffy.

Arbroath (4-1-4-1): Gaston (GK); Stewart, Little (C), Henderson, Hamilton; Clark (Gold 75); Hilson, Craigen (Swankie 75), Low, Linn (McKenna 60); Donnelly (Paterson 87).

Subs not used: Douglas (GK).

Referee: John Beaton.

Att: 500.

Dundee United kid Kieran Freeman thought he’d never come back from injury hell – now he’s loving every minute of life in tangerine