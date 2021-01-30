Dundee United 0 Hibs 2: Tangerines seven games without a win as they fall out of top six

Dundee United made it seven games without a win and dropped out of the top six following a 2-0 defeat to Hibs at Tannadice.

Goals from Darren McGregor and Martin Boyle either side of half time consigned the Terrors to a second defeat in a week following Wednesday night’s 5-1 home humbling by St Mirren.

The Buddies’ remarkable 2-1 win at champions Celtic means they leapfrog United into sixth spot in the Premiership table.

United showed three changes from Wednesday night’s 5-1 defeat to St Mirren with Benjamin Siegrist, Calum Butcher and Jeando Fuchs all returning from injury to replace Deniz Mehmet, Ian Harkes and Dillon Powers.

The hosts started brightly with a good passing move from back to front resulting in Marc McNulty squaring for Nicky Clark but the Terrors’ top scorer could only sky over.

On five minutes, a deflected Butcher strike from distance was dipping into the back of the Hibs net until Ofir Marciano’s outstretched arm was able to tip it over the bar.

The Hibees began to grow into the game and assert their authority as McGregor met a Martin Boyle corner to nod into the path of Alex Gogic who saw his shot on the turn from close range denied.

The visitors continued to press with Christian Doidge and Jamie Murphy seeing shots blocked from the edge of the box.

On 21 minutes, Jack Ross’ men made the breakthrough as Paul McGinn connected with a Boyle corner only to see his shot palmed away by Siegrist.

However, defender McGregor followed up the rebound on the edge of the box and slammed a powerful drive into the roof of the net to give the Edinburgh side the lead.

Clark lashed wide after near build-up from Lawrence Shankland and Luke Bolton as United looked to respond instantly.

But it was Hibs who continued to push heading into the half as Chris Cadden fire wide and Siegrist was perhaps lucky to see a foul given against Christian Doidge as the pair collided in the box with the goal gaping.

Boyle extends Hibs’ lead as United are denied a penalty

After the break, United came out the traps strong with Fuchs flashing a volley just wide of Marciano’s right-hand post.

On 56 minutes, the Israel international pulled off a sensational save with his feet to keep Hibs in the lead, denying Shankland’s deflected effort after he was played in by Butcher.

Hibs made it two on 69 minutes, however, as Boyle calmly clipped the ball beyond Siegrist after being played in on goal by a perfectly-weighted Jackson Irvine through ball.

United should’ve had a penalty on 75 minutes as Josh Doig handled the ball inside the box but referee Gavin Duncan and linesman Frank Connor saw nothing doing.

The Tangerines players and staff were, rightly, up in arms at the decision not to award a spot kick as the match entered its closing stages.

Boyle forced a smart save out of Siegrist with 10 minutes remaining as United struggled to find a way back into the contest, slumping to another defeat.

Dundee United (4-4-2): Siegrist (GK); Smith, Connolly, Reynolds (C), Robson; McNulty, Butcher, Fuchs (Harkes 84), Bolton (Pawlett 68); Clark, Shankland.

Subs not used: Deniz (GK), Sporle, Powers, Edwards, Fotheringham, Appere and Neilson.

Hibs (5-3-2): Marciano (GK); Cadden, McGinn, McGregor, Hanlon (C), Doig; Gogic, Irvine, Murphy (Magennis 68); Boyle (Wright 89), Doidge.

Subs not used: Macey (GK), Porteous, Stevenson, Hallberg, Allan, Gullan and Nisbet.

Referee: Gavin Duncan.