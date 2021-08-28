Dundee United 0 Hearts 2: Thomas Courts suffers first home defeat as United boss after Craig Gordon masterclass

Dundee United paid the penalty for a controversial spot-kick decision and a Craig Gordon masterclass as Thomas Courts tasted his first home defeat against Hearts.

United lost out after Liam Boyce converted the rebound from his missed penalty after Ryan Edwards was penalised for a foul on Gary Mackay-Steven.

Furious United players protested the award – in vain – and Hearts survived a second-half onslaught thanks to the brilliance of Scotland keeper Gordon.

And sub Armand Gnanduillet rubbed salt in United’s wounds with an injury-time second.

Chris Mochrie make first league start for Dundee United

Dundee United handed youngster Chris Mochrie his first-ever Scottish Premiership start as the latest academy graduate.

Mochrie, 18, holds the record as the youngest-ever United player to feature for the side after a substitute appearance against Morton aged 16 and 27 days.

And after impressing during a loan spell at Montrose last term, he has been a regular in United’s first-team squads this term.

Deployed on the right side of midfield, he came out strongly in a battle with Andy Halliday and looked cool and composed every time he touched the ball.

However, it was Hearts who did most of the early pressing and they created the game’s first chance in 19 minutes.

United captain Charlie Mulgrew headed a Craig Halkett cross straight into the path of former Tannadice star John Souttar.

But Souttar couldn’t divert his effort on target and United survived that early scare.

Peter Haring then came even closer for the visitors as he flashed a header wide.

It was always only a matter of time before Hearts took the lead and the goal they deserved came on 45 minutes.

Edwards hauled down former United star Mackay-Steven to with referee Greg Aitken wasting no time in pointing to the spot.

Liam Boyce stepped up to take the penalty and with Trevor Carson making an initial save before the Northern Ireland international converted the rebound.

It’s 1-0 @JamTarts v @dundeeunitedfc as Liam Boyce converts a rebound after initially missing his penalty. HT pic.twitter.com/Uf4H2J9yEh — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) August 28, 2021

Dundee United ring changes v Hearts to try to spark second-half fightback

United tried to force their way back into the game after the break.

And Dylan Levitt latched onto a Marc McNulty cutback in 50 minutes before sending a low 20 yard strike straight into the hands of Craig Gordon.

That was to prove Levitt’s last action as Courts shuffled the pack bringing off the on-loan Manchester United youngster Nicky Clark.

Calum Butcher, who has agreed a new two-year deal at United, and Ian Harkes came on as the hosts packed the midfield.

Harkes almost made an impact as his 71st minute cross was met by Edwards in the box.

Only a world-class save from Gordon denied Edwards from bulleting a header home.

Gordon then made another stop to deny Harkes as the hosts piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser.

With the clock ticking down Gordon did brilliantly to beat away a curling Mulgrew free-kick and win the game for the Edinburgh side.

And Hearts made sure of the win as Josh Ginelly set up Gnanduillet, who coolly rolled the ball beyond Carson from 18 yards.

Dundee United v Hearts teams

Dundee United: Carson; Liam Smith, Sporle (Watson 70), Mulgrew, Edwards, Robson, Fuchs, Mochrie, Levitt (Butcher 53), McNulty, Clark (Harkes 53). Subs: Newman, Connolly, Reynolds, Hoti. Booked: Robson.

Hearts: Gordon; Michael Smith, Souttar, Haring, Cochrane, Halkett, Baningime, Woodburn (Ginelly 60), Halliday, Mackay-Steven (Gnanduillet 68), Boyce. Subs: Stewart; Walker, McEneff, Moore, Ginelly, Pollock. Booked: Halliday.

Referee – Greg Aitken