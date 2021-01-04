Union leaders in Dundee fear too many children are going back to school too soon as Covid-19 continues to spread.

Unison members in schools and nurseries throughout Dundee are to meet this week to discuss the implications of schools reopening.

Arthur Nicoll, co-chair of Dundee City Unison said: “There was some caution in the approach to reopening schools in the New Year but we think there will have to be a much more serious look at the risks the new variant poses in the context of any school reopening.

“It is extremely concerning, therefore that a stronger message was not sent before Christmas about the limitations on who should be able to send their kids into the schools under the guise of being keyworkers.

“Due to this failing and the decision to leave it to school heads to say who could attend, we believe many schools have already signed many more kids to attend in the new year than were attending hubs during the first wave.”

Mr Nicoll added: “This figure will likely increase, as less organised parents face going back to work in the coming week.

“With teachers understandably being asked to focus on online learning, we are concerned that the bulk of this “childcare” will likely fall on our members among school support staff.”

The union also believes that a recent surge in Covid-19 cases will see these arrangements extended for some weeks.

Mr Nicoll added: “We, in the Dundee City Unison branch will do our best to ensure that schools will only be open if every measure has been taken to make them as safe as possible – both for our members in those schools and in terms of them possibly becoming a source of spread throughout the wider community.

“We will need help in identifying concerns, pushing for safety precautions, clear communication and fair application of duties – particularly where they involve potential risks.

“We hope that the employer will be similarly minded but we will be prepared to tell them when they’re not.

“We need to discuss all these issues in particular with our school and nursery based members.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to make an announcement today about coronavirus restrictions, which is expected to cover the reopening of schools.