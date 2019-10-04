Dundee union boss says Thomas Cook directors need held to account over firm’s collapse

A union boss has said he believes directors at Thomas Cook should be held accountable for the company’s failure.

Bob Macgregor, regional officer for Unite, was speaking after a consultation was held with former employees at the trade union’s headquarters on Blackness Road.

He said: “A lot of them stayed back and had a cup of tea and a chat with us.

“They are feeling a bit more supported, they are all obviously in a terrible situation.

“They all filled in the necessary paperwork. For some of these people it’s the only job they have had. I think what needs to happen, the law needs to change to hold the directors accountable.”

The former employees were able to get advice from the union officers as well as various groups such as Skills Development Scotland at the meeting.

A worker who spent more than a decade with the company has admitted the time since the firm’s collapse has been “a whirlwind”.

Andrew Watt, 30, worked with the travel firm for 11 years at the branch on City Square. He said: “It’s been a bit of a whirlwind at the minute. I’ve not really been trying to think about it.

“Me and my fiancee both worked for them. The customers have been brilliant, everyone’s private messaged and phoned, saying they hoped to see us back on our feet soon. We’ve still got a group chat going, we message.

“We are trying to get stuff sorted and see what we can do from here. We are all supporting each other.”

The collapse of the travel giant was announced on September 23 with more than 22,000 jobs lost, 9,000 of them in the UK alone.

Kathryn Bissell, from the Dundee branch, read out a statement, saying: “We find it extremely distressing to be here in this situation today.

“The support and care our branch has received from customers over the last 11 days has been nothing short of exceptional.”