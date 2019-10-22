Dundee Uni students urged to stop stealing Tesco trolleys after haul recovered by staff

University students have been urged to stop pinching trolleys from a nearby supermarket.

Images supplied to the Evening Telegraph show scores of Tesco Riverside trolleys situated a short distance away from the store on Roseangle.

As many as 20 small trolleys are now under lock and key within the grounds in a bike shed at the Dundee University flats at Seabraes.

An email was sent to residents urging them to stop taking trolleys from the Riverside store.

Students are believed to be taking the trolleys across the Seabraes pedestrian bridge and to their accommodation.

The email sent to residents stated: “Shopping trolleys are being brought across the rail bridge from Tesco into Seabraes.

“These trolleys do not belong to us and I would like this to cease. Today I have locked away 20 trolleys into a bike store.

“Trolleys should not be brought into the property or the flats.”

One man, who had alerted the Tele to the huge haul, said: “It’s no doubt a wee bit of student hi-jinx. I expected to see one or two but I was astounded by the volume.

“I know Supermarket Sweep is back on the TV and maybe the residents have got a wee bit carried away with their shopping exploits.

“It looks like a trolley graveyard with them all locked up like that.”

It is understood this isn’t the first instance of students taking Tesco property.

The supermarket giant currently employs a specialist agency, TrolleyWise, to rescue trolleys that have been abandoned.

A spokeswoman from Tesco said she was disappointed by the large haul that was unearthed at the student digs.

She added: “Customers need our trolleys for their shopping so we’re disappointed people are removing them from our Dundee Riverside Extra.

“We work with TrolleyWise to return abandoned trolleys to our stores and would encourage anyone who sees an abandoned trolley to report it using the app.”

A spokesman for Dundee University said: “We are aware that some residents at Seabraes have failed to return trolleys following trips to the nearby supermarket.

“We have emailed all residents to remind them of their responsibilities as tenants and to advise those responsible to return the trolleys.”