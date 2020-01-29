Dundee Uni students urged to ‘Go Global’ at jobs fair showcasing jobs in Canada, China and the US

University of Dundee students can expand their horizons when a dedicated international jobs fair takes place next week.

Vacancies in countries including Canada, China, and the United States will be showcased to hundreds of students at the University’s first Go Global Fair, which takes place within the Dalhousie Building, Old Hawkhill, on Tuesday February 4.

Offering a host of short and long-term experiences, the event will allow students to meet directly with employers and learn more about working and volunteering abroad.

Richard Pool, the University’s Employment Engagement Manager, said, “As an institution we have a global outlook and it is important that our Careers Service reflects this on behalf of our students.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“This is our first Go Global Fair but we have already been encouraged by the number of organisations that are keen to speak to our students about the opportunities they offer.

“From summer jobs to long-term placements, this fair will offer the sort of international job opportunities that have the potential to develop CVs and inform future career choices.”

The Go Global Fair is the first of three recruitment events taking place at the University in February.

On Wednesday February 12 the Nursing and Healthcare Recruitment Fair takes place, one of the biggest events of its kind in the country.

That is followed on Thursday February 13 by the popular Volunteering and Work Experience Fair, showcasing opportunities with local charities and community groups.

The Go Global Fair takes place from 11am – 3pm on Tuesday February 4 in the Dalhousie Building, Old Hawkhill.