Lord Naren Patel has announced he is to stand down as chancellor of the University of Dundee after 11 years in the post.

The role is the most senior in the university and involves acting as its ceremonial head, presiding over academic ceremonies and acting as president of the Graduates’ Association.

Over the years, among his other duties, Lord Patel — who was appointed chancellor in April 2006 — has conferred degrees on thousands of students at the university’s graduation ceremonies.

He is the fourth person to have been chancellor in the university’s 50-year history, following The Queen Mother, Lord Dalhousie, and Sir James Black.

He said: “It’s been an honour and a privilege for me to serve as chancellor of this great university, but now is the right time for me to step aside, despite the temptation to carry on forever.

“Having just completed another great week of graduations earlier this summer, being chancellor has been one of the happiest times of my life.

“Ever since my student days, I’ve taken a keen interest in the work of the university and am delighted to have been able to play my part in its development and achievements, from student to chancellor, over the years.

“In my time as chancellor, I have seen the university become ever more widely known for excellence in teaching, an outstanding student experience and research that has had impact across the world.”

Professor Sir Pete Downes, principal and vice-chancellor of the university, said he will be sorely missed and added: “His contribution to the university cannot be overstated.

“He has been an exemplary chancellor and has become a greatly loved character across our extended community.”

The university will now start the process to find a successor to Lord Patel.