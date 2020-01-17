Dundee Uni analyst accused of ‘controlling who woman saw, where she went and her use of transport’

A senior analyst at Dundee University will stand trial on allegations of domestic abuse.

Dr Nicholas Schurch, 42, is accused of engaging in a course of conduct towards a woman at a property in Newburgh between April 1 and September 10.

Prosecutors allege that Schurch controlled who the woman saw, where she went as well as depriving her of transport.

He also denies controlling both the woman’s and the household’s finances.

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa said Schurch, whose attendance for an intermediate diet was excused, continued to plead not guilty.

He will stand trial later this month.