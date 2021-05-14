Dundee two-goal hero Jordan McGhee reveals training trick that paid off big time at Stark’s Park

Jordan McGhee knows when Charlie Adam gets time on the ball it’s time to get moving.

Not only because he knows the delivery is likely to be spot on to find his run in behind unsuspecting defences.

But because they work constantly on doing just that on the training pitch.

That work paid off spectacularly in Dundee’s 3-0 first leg win at Raith Rovers as they took firm control of their play-off semi-final.

Goal No 1 saw Adam allowed to pick out the perfectly-timed run of McGhee into the Raith box and the 24-year-old finished with expertly.

Then came the second combination of the two as the former Scotland man held off a couple of Raith challenges while McGhee motored into the opposing half.

Adam’s pass was sublime and the finish from McGhee was emphatic to put the Dark Blues well in control in Kirkcaldy.

🎥 | Subscribers can watch the full match replay of our match against Raith, highlights and post match interviews with James McPake and Jordan McGhee on DeeTV #thedee ➡️ https://t.co/tk68I9wn7m pic.twitter.com/o5yXczNdh2 — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) May 13, 2021

However, McGhee revealed it’s not the first time this season that sort of move has paid off for him.

“I scored one a bit like that against Inverness away from a similar position,” McGhee said.

“We work on it in training. It seems to be paying off so long may it continue.

“We do the same patterns in training. Charlie nine times of ten puts the ball on a plate for me then it’s up to me to finish.

“Thankfully, I’ve done it a few times this season.

“As soon as he gets it and he lifts his head I know that’s a cue to take off.

“Both passes on Wednesday night were great – they were right into my stride and thankfully I tucked them away.

“I miss a few in training but luckily they seem to work in games and long may that continue.”

‘We’re in a great position’

McGhee’s double was added to by substitute Osman Sow late on as the Dark Blues put themselves in a commanding position ahead of the home leg on Saturday night.

With a three-goal lead, Dundee are big favourites to book a place in the final.

However, McGhee and his team-mates know only too well they’ve failed from that position in the past.

And, for that reason, there won’t be taking anything for granted at Dens.

“We’re in a great position but it’s only job half done,” added McGhee.

“Raith are a really good side and we need to make sure we start really well on Saturday and try and put in a similar type of performance and see where it takes us.

“It probably was more than we could have hoped for. First leg, away from home, a difficult game.

“Raith kept the ball for long spells but we sat in, had a gameplan and it paid off.

“We went over the last time we played them at Dens (and won 2-1). We stuck to that and did the same thing, it seemed to work.

“Everything the manager has laid out has worked and hopefully it works again.”

McGhee added: “It’ll be another hard one on Saturday, we need to apply ourselves and get over the line.

“They’re probably going to have to come at us so we need to stand strong.

“The last 15 minutes they sent on two big boys and went a bit more direct.

“Raith are a good footballing side but we need to concentrate on ourselves.

“We lost a three-goal lead against Dunfermline so you never know what happens in football, we have to apply ourselves correctly and make sure we qualify.”