Dundee twins sisters go head-to-head in battle to be Miss GB

The reigning Miss Dundee is set to battle it out with her twin sister to be crowned Miss Great Britain.

Christina and Louisa Thomson will be the first sisters to compete in the beauty pageant final in September.

The nurses dress the same, share the same group of friends and drive identical white Mercedes cars.

And although they’ll both be competing for the crown in Leicester, the 27-year-olds say they’re only interested in rooting for each other.

Speaking to the Tele, Christina said: “This is our first pageant and I’m just absolutely over the moon that we’ve come so far.

“Louisa got her confirmation through a few weeks before me and I was backing her all the way but now it’s even better that we’ll both be taking part.

“As soon as she was told I said I would back her all the way and that hasn’t changed even though I’m competing now.

“I was crowned Miss Dundee in May, Louisa became Miss Stirling and those were the first competitions that we have done.

“Before that the only type of modelling we had done was a fashion show but that was when we were kids.

“It was always something that we wanted to do — we’ve always been so driven with our careers — but this is a great opportunity and we’ve got nothing to lose.”

Both paediatric nurse Christina and Louisa, a mental health nurse, want to use their role in the pageant to raise awareness of mental health issues as well as raising money for charity.

The Glenrothes twins are also planning several fundraisers for their chosen charities.

Louisa said: “We’re the first twins to be in the final together, which is amazing.

“We’re both nurses so we thought this was a great platform for us to raise awareness about mental health and the voluntary sector overall. I’m looking to raise awareness for Support in Mind Scotland, who do fantastic work for people with mental illness.

“Sadly there’s still a lot of stigma around mental health and I think we’re still a long way from ending that.

“Christina is supporting the Cookie Jar Foundation, which supports children in the hospital wards where she works.”

She added: “I was absolutely over the moon when we both qualified — but at the same time I was disappointed because I knew I would be up against Christina.

“We do everything together, we have the same cars and friends.

“We wear similar clothes and we actually say a lot of the same things.

“There’s not even a wee bit of competition. I want her to win and she wants me to win.

“We’ve been so dedicated to our careers for most of our lives but this is something entirely different for us and we’re loving it.

“If we’re able to use this to get a positive message out there then that’s all that matters.”