Dundee on TV again as BT Sport to broadcast Celtic Betfred Cup quarter final

The date for Dundee’s Betfred Cup quarter final clash with Celtic has been confirmed.

Dens Park will play host to the current League Cup champions on Wednesday September 20.

BT Sport will show the game live, meaning that the Dark Blues will have played in front of the TV cameras for the fourth time already this season.

The Dark Blues progressed after a 2-1 derby win over Dundee United.

Hibs v Livingston and Partick v Rangers will take place the day prior to The Dee’s clash, while Motherwell and Aberdeen will go head-to-head on the Thursday.

All the games kick off at 7.45pm.

The winners will head to Hampden for the semi-finals on the weekend of October 21/22.