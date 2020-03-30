Dundee tutor offers free support to high school kids disrupted by coronavirus

A former tutor is offering secondary school pupils free online tuition after the government shut down schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rory Whyte, 31, who formally tutored English and maths, is offering free support in language subjects to high school pupils in Scotland.

Rory, from Douglas, said: “A lot of my friends are teachers or parents and many of them, particularly those with children in high school, are asking how to homeschool their children or at least keep them studying a bit during the lockdown.

“I wanted to do my bit to help them, especially after seeing how others are volunteering in this difficult time.”

Rory is currently a second-year student at Heriot-Watt University, in Edinburgh, studying translation and interpreting in French and Spanish.

He is offering online tuition to pupils in English, French and Spanish, particularly those who are due to sit entrance exams for university or college.

The Scottish Government closed all schools last week and cancelled SQA exams, stating that grades will be awarded to pupils based on coursework, teacher assessment and prior grades.

However later exams which are usually held as resits might still go ahead for pupils who would rather sit an exam.

Rory said: “If anyone has any entrance exams or any kind of assessments which haven’t been cancelled, they’re going to need as much support as we can give them at the moment.

“It must be terrifying to be facing, say, a language proficiency test under these circumstances.

“Languages are like houseplants – if you don’t keep them watered, they can gradually wilt away.

“Even a quick 20 minute session can help someone keep their skills sharp while they’re away from the classroom.”

Universities across the country, including Heriot-Watt, were among the first to close buildings and cancel teaching in a bid to keep students, academics and staff safe.

Rory was due to study in Paris from September under the Erasmus program, then Granada in Spain the following semester, but now he is not sure whether it will still go ahead.

He said: “It’s an uncertain time, but that’s true for everyone right now.”

Anyone who would like more information regarding tuition can contact Rory on rorywhyte2011@gmail.com

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.