Dundee trolled by Hearts over SPFL vote controversy after Robbie Neilson’s side inflict heavy defeat on Dark Blues in Championship opener

Dundee were trolled by Hearts on Twitter over the controversial SPFL vote to end the 2019/20 campaign after their heavy defeat to Robbie Neilson’s side.

The Dark Blues’ ballot U-turn in April relegated the Jam Tarts from the Premiership.

Six months on, the capital club got their Championship season off to a flyer with a 6-2 over James McPake’s men at Tynecastle.

And at full-time, Hearts’ official Twitter account stuck the boot into the Dens Park side with a reference to events earlier this year.

Their how it started vs how it’s going tweet placed a news story about Dundee’s U-turn alongside the league table which shows Neilson’s team at the top and Dee at the bottom.

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/QP9Na3PGsw — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) October 16, 2020

In the build-up to the game, Dundee gaffer McPake insisted the rivalry between the clubs was purely a football one despite months of off-field fighting.

He said: “None of the players or the coaching staff were involved in any decision-making.

“We’re here to take care of the football and that’s what we’ll be doing.

“The rivalry comes from it being two clubs that want to do well and two squads that are wanting to do well.

“The rivalry’s down to football.”