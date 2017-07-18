Three Tayside men have set off on a month-long journey of a lifetime to raise cash for the Maggie’s Centre.

Dundee pair Euan Simpson and Alan Mann, plus Perth’s Scott Lauder, are taking their S registered Nissan Micra on the Mongol Rally, one of the world’s most arduous road trips.

They travelled down to Goodwood in Sussex for the start and, after journeying through France, Germany, the Czech Republic, Serbia, Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, they will make for the finish line in the Mongolian capital of Ulan Bator.

Then it’s on to Russia and a flight home. Alan said: “It’s not a race — it’s an endurance test.

“We’ve been preparing for this for a long time for a very good cause.”

Picture shows (from left) Scott, Alan and Euan with their 1.0 litre Micra.