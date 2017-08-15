Dundee have doubts over three big players for this weekend’s trip to Aberdeen.

The pain of Saturday’s loss at Hamilton Accies was increased by the sight of both skipper Darren O’Dea and Dutch winger Rory Wolters coming off early because of injury.

And Roarie Deacon, one of the star men in last week’s Betfred Cup derby, missed out altogether because of a strain picked up in that win over United.

All three will have their problems looked at closely over the next couple of days to determine their chances of seeing action against the Dons.

“O’Dea has taken a knock to the knee and we’ll assess him. Randy felt his hamstring so we’ll have to assess him as well,” said gaffer Neil McCann.

“With Deacon, I couldn’t take any risks with him. He had a strain from Wednesday or he would have been playing. We’ll keep an eye on all of them.”

Those were just three more problems for the manager after he watched in frustration as his side created a barrow-load of clear-cut chances but crashed to a 3-0 defeat at New Douglas Park.

That left him frustrated over what might have been, though he admitted he could not fault his players for effort.

“We came down here last year and we got battered 4-0. I was angry and I questioned them,” he added.

“I said we didn’t lay a glove on them but I can’t really say that this time.

“I thought the attitude and willingness to work, and do the things I asked them to do in the second half was fine.

“And I felt we totally dominated the second half from start to finish.

“We were always going to be susceptible to the counter attack but that’s what happens when you go man for man.

“We didn’t take our chances and I’m looking at the game and I think we had five, probably six 100% chances to score.

“They are not even like good chances — they should be in.”

This week sees Dundee’s U/20s face Alloa in the Irn Bru Cup at Dens on Wednesday night, admission for which will be £10.

It’s understood the home team would have preferred entry for a fiver but because it’s a cup tie they would have needed opposition agreement for that and it wasn’t forthcoming.