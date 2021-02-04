Trio accused of abducting and torturing woman using boiling water and cleaning fluid

Three people have been accused of torturing a woman with boiling water and forcing her to drink cleaning fluid at a flat in Dundee.

Yuri Nyemitei-Addo, Andrew Byfield and Karen Smith allegedly abducted the woman and bound her wrists at a flat on Clepington Road between July 12 and 13 2019.

The trio are alleged to have been involved in dealing heroin at two addresses in the city, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

It is alleged that Nyemitei-Addo and Byfield, both 24, along with Smith, 39, abducted the woman and locked her inside the property before binding her wrists together.

They allegedly threatened her with violence, repeatedly punched and kicked her on the head and body as well as forcing her to drink cleaning fluid.

Thereafter, the woman allegedly had boiling water poured over her head and body repeatedly.

This allegedly caused her to suffer severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Prosecutors allege the trio were concerned in the supply of heroin, a Class A drug, on July 12 2019 on Clepington Road and Mary Slessor Square.

A separate charge alleges that Nyemitei-Addo was found in possession of the Class B drug cannabis in the Overgate on October 25 2019.

Nyemitei-Addo, of Advent House, Manchester; Byfield, of Eversleydale Close, Birmingham; and Smith, of Clepington Road, had pleas of not guilty to all charges entered on their behalf,

None of the accused were present at Dundee Sheriff Court for the hearing.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond fixed a further first diet for April.

