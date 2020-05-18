Dundee trigger Christie Elliott option and extend first-team trio’s deals till July

Dundee have triggered an extension to wing-back Christie Elliott’s contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2021.

The club have also moved to keep out-of-contract first-team players Paul McGowan, Josh Meekings and Tom Field until at least the end of June.

Former Partick Thistle man Elliott joined the Dark Blues from Carlisle in January and impressed with his strong running down the right flank.

His original deal was due to expire at the start of next month but manager James McPake has taken up the option of a further year for the versatile player.

The Dens manager said: “Christie has integrated really well since he came in. He had played a lot of football in Scotland beforehand, so we knew his quality and we were delighted with his contribution over the six games.

“He showed enough in those games and he fitted in with everyone at the club so he was one we wanted to keep for next season.

“He hadn’t played for six weeks at Carlisle so to come in and hit the ground running like he did shows his character and the ability he has.”

With uncertainty still surrounding when football might restart after the coronavirus shutdown, Dundee have also extended the deals of McGowan, Meekings and Field until the start of the summer transfer window.

A club statement read: “The club have also taken the decision to extend the contracts of all the professional players who are out of contract next month.

“Through advice from the SPFL the club have offered short term extensions through the end of June to these players and will review the situation and make further decisions at that time based on the information available.”