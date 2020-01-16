Dundee transport bosses keeping quiet over decision to cut charges at council office car park

Dundee City Council has refused to explain why it cut the price of a car park largely used by council staff – while hiking fees elsewhere.

In November the Tele reported how parking charges at Dudhope Castle were slashed by more than 50%, from £4.40 to £2 a day, a few months after council staff moved into the building.

Hundreds of workers were moved to the site from Dundee House to make way for the new Social Security Scotland Agency at the end of 2018.

Accusations of favouritism were levelled at the authority by the City Centre and Harbour Community Council – but swiftly denied by the council.

Dundee City Council continues to maintain that the decision to cut the price was made to attract motorists.

However, daily income rose in the year before the price cut was imposed – suggesting the car park was already proving newly popular beforehand.

The spokesman said: “The Dudhope Castle Car Park was not attracting many motorists at the previous tariff of £4.40, so a decision was taken to introduce the £2.00 charge on a trial basis from April 2019.

“This change of tariff has led to the car park becoming a much better used facility over the last year.

“Elected members will review all car parking tariffs in the city as part of the annual budget setting process.”

The daily average income at Dudhope Castle more than doubled in the year before the price cut was imposed, according to figures obtained by Wave FM.

While income at the nearby Bell Street and Olympia car parks remained steady in the second half of 2017/18 it grew by 170% at the Dudhope car park in the same period, despite fees not yet being cut.

Between 2018/19 and 2019-20, average daily income rose by a further 121% despite the price being cut by more than 50%.

When Dudhope Castle’s prices were slashed, costs at other off-street car parks were hiked by between 5% and 9%, despite an admission that many multi-storeys sit half-empty each day.

Transport officers have claimed the surge was “nothing to do with Dudhope Castle” – but the council has refused to explain why the decision was taken to cut prices at the car park while either freezing or raising prices elsewhere.

The authority has also stonewalled the Tele’s request for details of the discussions transport bosses held before making the decision.

Officers say the local authority received “the opinion of an in-house solicitor” before cutting the price of the car park – and claims such advice is protected from being released under freedom of information laws.

They said: “If that advice were to be exposed to public examination the ability of council officers to give frank advice would be severely curtailed.”