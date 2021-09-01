Dundee transfer window verdict: Who is the explosive summer signing, the star man and who might it have been handy to keep?

The summer transfer window is shut for another year – yet again it’s been a busy time at Dundee.

Manager James McPake may have avoided the massive turnarounds of the past few years at Dens Park, but there were still seven new signings made.

Making the step up from the Championship to the Premiership often requires reinforcements.

A handful have also left – but what do we make of the business done this summer?

Transfers Out

Osman Sow – to Sukhothai in Thailand

The Swedish striker was a hit last season, shrugging off fitness concerns to lead the scoring charts.

The former Dundee United man notched 10 times in 27 appearances for the Dark Blues, including a purple patch of eight goals in seven matches.

Verdict: Would have been handy in top flight

Jack Hamilton – to Greenock Morton

As on-and-off No 1 at Dens for three years, Hamilton’s good performances were often overshadowed by big errors.

The 27-year-old, though, is back in the Championship and has been in top form in his early days at Cappielow.

Verdict: Time to move on

Calum Ferrie – to Queen’s Park

Young goalie Ferrie had made fleeting appearances in his five years at Dens Park, including a debut at a packed Ibrox.

Last season, he was in a battle for the gloves with Hamilton before Adam Legzdins arrived in November.

Now at Queen’s Park, Ferrie has played once this season, helping the Spiders to a League Cup win at Annan.

Verdict: Time to move on

Callum Moore – released

Young midfielder Moore turned down a deal at Dens Park and is currently looking for a new club.

Verdict: Time to move on

Transfers In

Leigh Griffiths – loan from Celtic

There’s been only one name on the lips of Dundee fans this week as Griffiths made his return to Dens Park.

His career has seen 238 goals, trophy after trophy as well as being named Player of the Year twice, Players’ Player of the Year and Football Writers’ Player of the Year at various points.

He does, though, have a battle on to rediscover that kind of form. Dundee manager James McPake has backed himself to help him do just that.

If it works out, what a signing it could be for Dundee.

Verdict: Explosive signing

Paul McMullan – pre-contract from Dundee United

McMullan’s impact since arriving initially on loan can be measured up against the likes of Greg Stewart and Kane Hemmings.

The speedy winger has racked up 20 assists since pulling on the dark blue. Loving life at Dens, McMullan has been a revelation.

Verdict: Star signing

Cillian Sheridan – free agent

Tired of bouncing around the globe, Ireland international Sheridan sees Dundee as a chance to settle.

The former Celtic man is yet to get up to speed at Dens Park, however, and hasn’t shown much in his brief time on the pitch.

Verdict: Too early to judge

Ryan Sweeney – free agent

Having left Mansfield Town, Dens boss McPake moved to bolster his centre-back options with 24-year-old Sweeney.

Strong in the air and a former Ireland youth international, Sweeney is still finding his feet at Dens Park.

Verdict: Too early to judge

Luke McCowan – from Ayr United

In recent weeks, McCowan has begun to show why Dundee were so keen to snap him up from Ayr United

An attacking midfielder who can play either side and step in up top if needed, his energy has brought a new dimension to the Dark Blues.

Verdict: Good start, more to come

Corey Panter – loan from Luton

Inexperienced defender Panter is yet to taste league action this season.

He grabbed a goal against Forfar in the League Cup and an assist in a recent Challenge Cup match.

Verdict: Taking it slow

Ian Lawlor – free agent

The form of Adam Legzdins has kept Irishman Lawlor on the bench. His only run out was for Dundee B in the Challenge Cup where he impressed.

Verdict: Too early to judge

Overall verdict: 8/10

It had looked like Dundee’s business was done early before the late flurry to get Griffiths in the door.

More defensive reinforcements are needed and could well arrive beyond the transfer window.

However, if Griffiths can hit the magical form he’s shown before, it could well turn that 8 into 10/10.