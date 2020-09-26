Dundee transfer news: James McPake insists there are no plans for any of his players to leave Dens Park

James McPake insists he will need the entire Dundee squad at his disposal this season and says “there are no plans for anybody to leave”.

Recent friendlies have seen the Dark Blues boss turn to the club’s academy kids to plug gaps in his side after a raft of injuries to senior players.

The return to training after six months off has resulted in a number of short-term injuries with Danny Mullen, Alex Jakubiak, Jordon Forster, Shaun Byrne, Jamie Ness and Jordan Marshall all missing at various points.

With Charlie Adam’s arrival bringing the squad’s contingent of senior central midfielders to six, questions have been raised over the futures of players like Byrne and Ness, who have been out injured.

McPake, though, insists he needs all hands on deck when the new campaign kicks off next month.

When asked if he expected anybody to leave before the transfer window shuts a week on Monday, he replied: “I don’t know, nobody has come and asked to leave.

“I won’t force anybody out of the door. There are no plans for anybody to leave.

“We have to be cautious in terms of injuries and you could see in the first friendly we had eight academy graduates on the pitch at the end.

“They were all the subs we had after a few injuries so we are cautious that, throughout this season, we have enough players of quality that can affect this league because it’s a tough league.”