Dundee Trans Pride headliner dropped after alleged threat to ‘throat punch’ women’s group

The headliner of the long-awaited Trans Pride march taking place in Dundee next Saturday has been dropped after being charged by police.

Peyton Rose Monteux, who performs under the name Peyton Rose, was charged by officers in connection with a tweet in which she is alleged to have urged people to “throat punch” members of a women’s group For Women Scotland.

The Edinburgh-based singer-songwriter was due to headline this year’s Dundee Trans Pride Scotland march, which will still go ahead on March 30.

Organisers of the event said they had discussed the matter with Ms Rose before coming to their decision.

They said they had a “zero tolerance” approach to threats of violence and harassment.

In a statement, Susan Smith, of For Women Scotland, said: “This is now a matter for the police but we believe that violence and threats of violence against women have no place in political debate.

“Sadly, this is an all-too common response to feminists who are simply asking that legislators be mindful of their legal obligation to uphold the human rights of women and girls.”

Ellie Aradia Mulreany, of the Trans Pride Scotland committee, said: “The primary aim of Trans Pride Scotland is to create and promote events that increase positive trans visibility and challenge transphobia.

“We have a zero tolerance policy towards violence and harassment.

“Our events operate with an active safe space policy to ensure accessibility and enjoyment for our whole community, including families with young children.

“After a discussion between her and ourselves, Payton Rose is no longer performing at Trans Pride.”

Police Scotland confirmed that a woman has been charged under the Communications Act.

Trans Pride Scotland hopes next Saturday’s march in the city centre will provide a safe space for all trans people and their supporters, highlighting the need to protect transgender people from harm.

Figures from Stonewall suggest that two out of five trans people have been threatened with violence in the last five years.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Edinburgh have charged a 27-year-old woman in connection with a communications offence following a threat being made on social media, which was reported to police on Tuesday March 19. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”