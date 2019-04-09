Dundee trampoline park Ryzes to the challenge to support autistic children

Family days out can be a real challenge for Dundee mum Lori Taylor and her three young children.

Eldest son Aiden, 10, lives with ADHD, daughter Kaitlin, 9, is on the autistic spectrum and her youngest son Jordan, 6, is currently being tested for ADHD and autism.

However, thanks to a new spectrum-friendly programme at a Dundee trampoline park, Lori is delighted to have a place to go where the confidence of her children can flourish.

Ryze trampoline centre has introduced its new Ascend session aimed exclusively at people with additional support needs.

The first sessions held recently attracted more than 100 people.

The sessions are open to everyone, from the age of five to adult, and offer activities for those living with a number of conditions, in particular those on the autism spectrum.

Lori, who is a committee member on the local branch of the National Autistic Society (NAS), said that not only did the sessions provide mental and physical stimulation for her children, it also allowed them to socialise.

She said: “Finding something fun and safe for all three to do can be a real challenge.

“In particular, finding something that all three can do together can be difficult. This new session is perfect.

“The children can relate to others in the sessions because they are all in the same situation. They recognise this and it has led to friendships developing.”

Lori – pictured right – added that from a parent’s point of view it was relaxing to be in an environment with other parents who understood the difficulties of bringing up children with such issues.

She said: “There is still a lot of stigma surrounding these conditions and many people don’t understand them.

“Here though, everyone is the same and no one judges you if the children appear to be misbehaving because they all understand it is part of the condition.”

Gordon Sutherland, 50, took his two sons along to the session.

Arran, 10, is on the autism spectrum and his brother Euan, 8, was able to go along with him.

Gordon, from the West End, said: “These exclusive activities are great.

“They allow Arran to build his confidence and they are great for socialising.

“It gives the boys a chance to let loose and it’s a great atmosphere.

“It’s great for Arran’s development and he really enjoys it here.”

The man behind the concept is Scott Fairgrieve, owner and designer of the Old Glamis Road park which opened last year.

Scott said the idea for the Ascend sessions came while he watched a young girl in a wheelchair smiling broadly while in the park. He said: “I realised she really wanted to take part but there were all sorts of reasons, including safety, that made it difficult for her to join in a normal session.

“We can cater for up to 140 people at a time and so far the numbers have been great. We have a really experienced crew on hand to make sure everyone is safe.

“They’ve been given extra training to work with people with additional needs.”

Scott added: “I spent six months researching this to get it right.

“The soothing music and lighting has been discussed with the NAS.

“Everything is geared to the needs of our visitors.”