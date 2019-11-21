Dundee-trained artist Frank To is sell-out at Scottish venues

A Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art graduate is celebrating success after selling out the Royal Scottish Academy and Royal Ulster Academy of Art.

Dundee-trained Frank To, who is now an established leading contemporary artist with an international reputation for his craft, has sold out his ignited gunpowder work at both venues – a feat that few artists have achieved before.

Commenting on his recent success at both exhibitions, To said: “It’s important as a Scottish artist that I keep pushing myself in innovating new ways to do art – in my case using gunpowder and explosive black powder in drawing.

“It’s an obligation as an artist and being Scottish that I represent Scotland in these academies and highlight its position in contemporary art.”

Frank To’s ignited gunpowder artwork at the Royal Ulster Academy 138th Annual Exhibition will be shown in the Ulster Museum, Botanic Gardens, Belfast and will be on show to the public until January 5.

The display at the Royal Scottish Academy on the Mound in Edinburgh will also be displayed until the 11 December.