Dundee traffic police arrest drivers after early morning operation

An early morning operation by traffic police in Dundee on Thursday saw several vehicles pulled off the road and one man arrested.

Police Scotland officers in Dundee took part in the operation alongside the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

The team conducted driver and vehicle safety checks, looking mostly a light goods vehicles.

Officers from Tayside division said the operation had proved successful, with several vehicles prohibited due to defects.

One of the vehicles pulled of the road had no proper licence, whilst another had defective lights and a third was overloaded.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the team was looking mostly but not exclusively are lights goods vehicles.

Two drivers arrested

One man was also arrested for alleged drug driving offences failing a roadside wipe test for cannabis.

A second man was also arrested for possession of drugs, police said.

PC Chris Stewart from the Roads Policing Unit said: “These days of action with our partners are vital in keeping everyone safe on the roads, providing reassurance to legal drivers and operators that we will deal with those who flout road regulations appropriately.

“It’s been an early start with some notable finds already, and we will continue throughout the day to take action where it is needed.”