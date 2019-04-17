Dundee traffic disrupted by Kingsway crash​ after car mounts roundabout

Traffic was disrupted today after a car and an HGV lorry collided on the Kingsway.

The accident happened at Mid Craigie roundabout and one lane was closed by police while the black Fiat car was removed from the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “There were no injuries and one lane was closed to allow recovery.

“The incident was reported to us at 10.25am and there were no arrests.”

One witness, who declined to be named, said the car driver had a lucky escape, adding: “I got there not long after it happened and the Fiat driver must have had a real shock because it was quite a big lorry that was involved.

“The police were taking statements and one lane was closed but the tailbacks weren’t too bad with only maybe a minute’s delay.”

He went on: “The whole left side of the Fiat was caved in and badly scraped so if there had been a passenger in it then I’d be surprised if they had escaped uninjured.

“The Fiat looked like it had lost part of its bumper as there was quite a bit of debris scattered around the roundabout. The lorry was parked further up the road.”

It is understood that no one was injured in the accident.