Dundee City Council has warned traffic delays will be inevitable when girl band Little Mix plays the 11,000-capacity Slessor Gardens.

Details of June’s concert, described as one of the most eagerly anticipated gigs to be hosted in the City of Discovery for decades, have been revealed by city centre manager Sarah Craig.

Ms Craig said an urban traffic control team will be employed by the event organiser, Liz Hobbs Group, and a special parking rate offered on concert days in the Olympia, Gellatly Street and Greenmarket car parks.

Litter-picking teams will also be on hand to clear up immediately afterwards, she said. Noise management tests are also being conducted, Ms Craig revealed.

Outlining planned road closures and diversions, Ms Craig said: “Yes, there will be delays. That’s the nature of where the event is and the sheer volume of people.

“When you look at any city where there are large events, there are delays.

“People will need to get used to the fact that this is an events space but we are not talking about every weekend — we are talking about once a month over the summer. I don’t think that’s too much to ask.

“The concerts will finish at about 10.15pm and the site vacated by 11pm. We will see an exodus at that time and everything will be quietening down by 11.15pm.”

A council spokesman confirmed: “Applications for the UB40 and Little Mix events will be considered at the next licensing committee, on March 30, where members of the committee will be presented with detailed reports outlining how issues including traffic management and crowd control will be dealt with.”