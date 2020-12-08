A local tradesman has been left over £5,000 out of pocket after his brand new trailer was stolen from outside his office.

Timmy Knight, who owns Trades24 near Hawkhill, was left “frustrated” and “angry” after his tipping trailer was nicked just a day after he bought it.

The 37-year-old carpenter forked out £5,200 for the trailer, which was stolen at some point over the weekend.

‘It’s just so hard and frustrating’

He said: “I left it parked outside my office on Horsewater Wynd and when I came back it had vanished.

“It had a hitch lock on it, so whoever took that has obviously burst the lock and attached it to the back of their car.

“I only bought it on Saturday from the trailer centre up in Stirling, so it’s been stolen after one day. It’s a 10′ x 5′ tipping trailer, so it cost quite a lot.

“It’s just so hard and frustrating, especially when we’ve had such a difficult year already. Something like this right at the end just makes it even worse.”

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Timmy had to be put on a waiting list when he first tried to buy the trailer and believes it will take him three or four months to find a replacement.

He also claims that the theft will have a greater impact on his income than the cost of the trailer itself.

“It’s going to set us back quite a bit,” he said.

“We use trailers like that almost every day, mostly for taking away rubbish and scrap from building sites, so without this it’s going to make things a lot harder because the guys will need to carry everything back and forth in their vans.

“So in terms of wider impact on the businesses, it’s going to be pretty big.

“It looks like we’ll need to get someone dedicated to just carrying the rubbish back to the skip.”

The theft has come as a shock to the business owner, who has never experienced something like this before.

‘It’s the first time anything like that has happened to us’

He added: “I started the business four years ago and I think it’s the first time that anything like that has ever happened to us.

“We’ve never had this before but we did recently move our premises to this street.

“I called the police this morning, but I’m still waiting for them to come down and take a statement.”

The tradesman has asked anyone who sees the trailer, which has an RX14 KCN registration plate, to contact the police.

Larger thefts of this kind tend to be more unusual as they usually take forward planning.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We received a report this morning of a theft at a property on Horsewater Wynd in Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing however they are still in their early stages.”