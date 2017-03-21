The weavers of Lochee had gone on strike.

But their battle for better wages and conditions, as part of organised unions in the late 1700s, ended in bitter defeat.

However, their struggle inspired workers from all different trades throughout the city to stand up and fight for their rights.

History was eventually made decades later — history that will be celebrated in 2017.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the Dundee Trades Union Council (DTUC).

The group’s first recorded meeting took place in 1867, although it is unclear exactly what month.

The council was set up to bring together different unions from across the city to form one collective unit.

Unrest had built since the weavers took action and unions began to multiply — despite “combining” in a union being deemed illegal at the time.

Since its formation, DTUC has been at the forefront of fighting for workers’ rights in Dundee and beyond from the General Strike in 1926 to the 1993 Timex dispute.

DTUC secretary Mike Arnott has been a member since 1982.

He believes many locals are not aware of the significant role they’ve played in Dundee over the last 150 years.

Mike said: “It’s an important anniversary. We’ve kind of acted as a local parliament over the years in assisting with disputes and even getting several trade unions set up.

“We’ve also been very active in the social aspect, assisting people in their day-to-day lives.

“DTUC campaigned for cuts in rail fares and we were critical of corporal punishment in schools, so we’ve had a wide influence across Dundee.

“There have been so many important issues we’ve been involved in, it’s difficult to pinpoint just one but, for me personally, I’ll never forget being involved in assisting the Fife miners.”

The establishment of Abertay University was cited as an important milestone for the DTUC.

The trustees of textile baron Sir David Baxter’s will were going to renege on a promise to donate money to fund a separate educational facility for the working class.

Mike added: “I think we’ve been under-appreciated through that time.

“People might not know that without us there might not be an Abertay University.

“We campaigned against Sir David Baxter’s will to provide an educational institution for the working class in Dundee.

“We kicked up about that and the Dundee Institute was set up, which eventually became Abertay University.”

Trade union disputes have naturally been at the heart of DTUC’s action since its inception.

The group holds its annual May Day rally and march every year in City Square and will mark the 150th anniversary at this year’s event on Saturday April 29. But fighting social injustices and poverty has been equally significant.

This includes the formation of Dundee Together, set up as a way of countering a proposed demonstration by the Scottish Defence League.

Mike said: “Dundee Together has also been hugely significant and came on the back of the Scottish Defence League wanting to protest in City Square.

“We thought bringing people together as a community to celebrate Dundee’s diversity was better than just shouting at them behind the barrier.

“That’s been hugely successful for the last five years and the feedback has been really positive.”

He added: “We are still facing a lot of challenges and we’re particularly focused on trying to tackle austerity.

“We still have a big role to play in the community.”