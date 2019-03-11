Dundee traders asked to fit new safety bus for over-indulged revellers

Organisers of a free bus service for over-indulged revellers are appealing for city traders to help fit out their new safety vehicle.

For the past five years, the Safe Zone Bus has been providing assistance to Dundonians who may be vulnerable due to taking excess alcohol or drugs while on nights out in the city centre.

But after encountering a number of mechanical issues with the old safe bus, project manager Tayside Council on Alcohol has bought a new vehicle for 2019.

The charity is now appealing for local qualified tradesmen such as electricians and joiners to help with the conversion of the bus.

Work will include removing the interior from the old bus and moving it into the new one, as well as creating an on-board first aid area.

Project co-ordinator Arwen Elder said the charity hoped to have the new bus on the road by Sunday May 5.

“Safe Zone Bus is an amazing service that keeps the people safe – anytime, anywhere,” she said.

“The support we receive is amazing. We have volunteers students and doctors, and they never cease to amaze me.

“They give up their own time at unsociable hours. Without them, the project wouldn’t exist.

“We have purchased a new bus as the original bus is coming to the end of its life.

“We now need to move the equipment from one vehicle to another and wanted to appeal for local tradesmen who might be able to help. We are hoping this will make us a resource people can rely on once again.”

The Safe Zone Bus operates from 10pm to 4am in Dundee city centre on Friday and Saturday and is run by volunteers from TCA and the British Red Cross with the help of police.

For more information or to help convert the bus call Arwen Elder on 01382 456012 or email arwen.elder@alcoholtayside.com.