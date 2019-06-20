Dundee trade union claims it is planning ‘maximum disruption’ to leisure and culture services in the city

A leading Dundee trade union has claimed it is planning “maximum disruption” to leisure and culture services in the city.

Industrial action by GMB members could result in swimming lessons being cancelled and cause disruption in classrooms and care homes.

The GMB’s Helen Meldrum said the Leisure and Culture Dundee workforce was prepared to take action over the city council’s controversial Managing Workforce Change policy.

Unions claim the policy is a change to working terms and conditions, affecting areas such as voluntary redundancy – something the council strenuously denies.

Ms Meldrum said: “We are in a situation where a policy has been imposed on our members who work in classrooms, care homes and teach our kids to swim.

“This means they can lose their jobs and these services can be cut. We require clarity from the council about whether this policy has been fully rescinded or not and the work continues to plan for maximum disruption in Dundee City Council and Leisure and Culture Dundee.”

The GMB pledge comes at the end of a week where Unite the Union has already announced that city bin collectors and street sweepers will walk out for two weeks from July 1.

That’s despite the council agreeing to suspend the Managing Workforce Change policy as part of efforts to get unions back round the table.

Meanwhile, Unison chiefs have accused the council of “getting at” workers to put them off voting to strike.

Unison balloted members on industrial action, including a strike, to “protect their terms and conditions of work”.

​Workers were asked to vote by June 6 to say “no to compulsory redundancies, defend pay protection and fight for the right to flexible retirement”.

Only three days before the ballot closed, members were contacted by Unison reps to say the turnout was “not where it needs to be”.

Jim McFarlane, of Unison, said: “We are disappointed we didn’t reach the 50% turnout needed to make the ballot legal.

“We believe council workers were got at by their bosses and told there was nothing to worry about.”

But one member, who did not want to be named, said: “I don’t want to go on strike and resent any suggestion that everyone is for this.”