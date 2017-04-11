A Dundee toy store hit by fire-raising youths has been forced to keep its doors closed.

Seven fire appliances raced to Toys R Us at Kingsway West Retail Park early last month where they found a “well-developed” blaze in the delivery area.

The fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately, raged for nearly two hours.

Significant damage was caused to parts of the outside of the property and a lorry parked in a loading bay attached to the rear of the premises.

The interior of the store suffered considerable smoke damage.

A Toys R Us spokeswoman said that the store was set to undergo a revamp, adding: “The store has been closed since the fire.

“We are currently working with our insurers to assess the extent of the damage that was caused during the fire.

“The store will undergo a complete refurbishment.

“At this stage we do not have a confirmed opening date or a scheduled timeline of activity.

“However, people can continue to shop with us online.

“The nearest store to Dundee is in Kirkcaldy.

“We can only apologise for the inconvenience this is causing people.

“We will do what we can to get the refurbished store up and running as fast as we can.”

The spokeswoman said that staff were still “firmly with us” while the company deals with the aftermath of the fire.

Some members of staff from the Dundee store have been providing information and advice to customers people over the phone.

Other employees have been working in different Toys R Us branches.

The company is hoping that refurbishment work will begin in the next few weeks, when the store will be handed over to contractors.

The spokeswoman added: “Once the work has been completed, all team members will be back in the store preparing for the reopening.”

She was not able to confirm the cost of damage to the store while the insurance claim is still being processed.