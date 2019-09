Bradley Simpson, of Arthurstone Terrace, had sentence deferred after he admitted stealing toys.

The 22-year-old committed the theft from The Entertainer at the Wellgate Centre on October 26 last year.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Simpson’s solicitor, Theo Finlay, said his client had stopped himself getting involved in “stupid nonsense” by relocating to Aberdeen to carry out labouring work.

Sentence was deferred until September 25 for reports.