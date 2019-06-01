Dundee tot Ryan has 500 ‘beads of courage’ for treatment of brain tumour

For every operation, hospital stay or physio session, little Ryan Hamilton was given a “bead of courage”.

Today, just four months after being diagnosed with a rare malignant brain tumour, the 16-month-old has almost 500 beads.

Each one symbolises anything from injections and dressings to hospital treatments and, in one instance, nine-hour major brain surgery.

But despite the recent pain and anguish, the smiley tot looks to be on the road to recovery.

On a brief visit home to Douglas from the Sick Kids Hospital in Edinburgh, where he has spent most of the past three or four months, Ryan played happily with his beads while mum Chantelle Jones, 20, and gran Claire Stewart, 37, told his story to the Tele.

Chantelle said that up until a few weeks before his first birthday on March 5, Ryan appeared to be very well.

She said: “Then he started being really sick and I took him to the doctor.

“I was sent to A&E at Ninewells Hospital but they sent me home saying he had a virus.”

However, Chantelle said she trusted her mum’s instincts that there was definitely something not right with her baby.

She returned to her GP and was sent back to Ninewells.

Chantelle and Ryan’s dad, also Ryan Hamilton, 19, took their son to hospital where he remained for just under a week.

She said: “They put him in a room with other children with norovirus and Ryan ended up contracting the sickness bug as well.”

Then he was seen by another doctor and was given a scan. Chantelle said: “Following the scan a doctor told us that Ryan was being rushed straight to hospital in Edinburgh.

“They said it looked like he had a brain tumour.

“Initially I panicked but we got to Edinburgh and the following morning Ryan was taken into theatre.”

After a nine-hour wait, Chantelle, Ryan and other family members were given the good news that the tumour had been successfully removed.

However, they were also devastated to be told that the tumour was malignant.

Chantelle said: “They told us that Ryan had stage three of a very serious and rare form of brain cancer called ependymoma.

“He’s now going to need chemotherapy every two weeks for the next year and scans for the rest of his life.

“We were warned that he could suffer a degree of brain damage following the operation and the illness but so far everything seems to be going well. Ryan is doing great and we are very positive.

“The doctors have told us there is no reason why he can’t lead a normal and full life.”

Chantelle said she was just so glad she trusted her own instincts and kept taking Ryan back to the doctor.

Claire said: “We are staying positive for Ryan’s sake.

“He is such a smiley wee boy and we need to stay happy for him.

“We want to tell our story to highlight what happened and to urge other parents to do what Chantelle did and trust their instincts and insist that the doctors take them seriously.

“Although Ryan is seriously ill we reckon we are very lucky that he is as well as he is and that we hopefully caught this illness in time.

“We would urge anyone who is concerned about their child to keep going to the doctor until they get answers. We would hate another family to have to go through what we’ve suffered.”

According to Macmillan cancer support ependymomas belong to a group of tumours called gliomas.

They can start in the brain or spinal cord. Symptoms may include headaches, feeling sick and vomiting, personality changes or vision and balance problems.

Tests will be carried out on anyone with symptoms to find out more about the tumour, such as an MRI scan or CT scan.

A lumbar puncture may be carried out to check for tumour cells in the cerebrospinal fluid.

Ependymomas are often slow-growing, low-grade tumours.

In Ryan’s case his family were told that the doctors couldn’t tell if the tumour had been there from birth or if it had developed in the first year of his life.

Treatment depends on the grade and position of the tumour, and the patient’s general health.

The main treatments are surgery and sometimes radiotherapy. Chemotherapy is sometimes used if the tumour comes back.

These tumours affect both children and adults. They are thought to develop from certain cells that normally mature into ependymal cells.

Ependymal cells line the ventricles (fluid-filled spaces in the brain) and the central canal of the spinal cord.

Sometimes, ependymoma tumour cells can spread in the fluid that surrounds the brain and spinal cord.

The overall five-year survival rate for those with ependymoma is about 82%.

For children up to 19 years of age, the five-year survival rate is about 72%.