Dundee tot ‘could have died’ from dummy collapse

A Mum has said her daughter could have choked to death after the tot’s dummy fell apart in her mouth.

Louise Coulstock, 24, said the dummy disintegrated while it was in 18-week-old Lara’s mouth.

The healthcare assistant from Broughty Ferry said the incident could have been much worse.

She told the Tele: “Lara could have choked — it could have been so bad.

“I got up on Sunday morning and went to check on her and was horrified to see the dummy in pieces — and one of the bits was in her cheek.

“It had broken into three bits. My mum, Carol Higgins, sent an e-mail to the manufacturer immediately, and she contacted the shop we bought it in.

“I was just in a bit of shock that this had happened.

“It came as part of a pack of two, so I’ve been tugging and pulling at the other one. It seems pretty solid but I just don’t trust it now.

“It makes you a little worried to use a dummy at all.

“I’d like to see them recalled or at least like to know that the design is being reviewed.

“They shouldn’t have this product available if there has even been one fault like this — not when it’s such little children involved.

“She’s so little, I just keep thinking about what could have happened.”

Asda — where she bought the product — has refunded her in full.

A spokeswoman for the store said: “The safety and wellbeing of our customers and their families is our number one priority.

“While Ms Coulstock is taking the matter up with Philips directly, as the dummy is made by them, we have provided a full refund and will do anything else we can to help.”

A Philips spokeswoman said: “We are sorry to hear of this and, as a responsible manufacturer, we are working with the family to thoroughly investigate what caused the incident.

“For more than 30 years, Philips Avent has been trusted by consumers navigating the first months and years of parenthood. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the families who use our products. We regret any complaint that we receive and investigate all of them thoroughly.

“All Philips Avent products, including our soothers, are produced to standards which exceed the requirements set out by safety authorities including those in the United States and Europe.

“We have stringent procedures in place to ensure the highest standards of quality and safety. We encourage parents to read all instructions and documentation that comes with every product.”

Similar problems with the dummies have been reported across the UK, with a mum in East Kilbride claiming one “fell apart” in her baby’s cot.