Dundee Tory brothers give backing to Jeremy Hunt in race to be prime minister

Dundee’s Tory councillor brothers Philip and Derek Scott are backing Jeremy Hunt in the bitter battle for Number 10.

The two-way fight to become prime minister and replace Theresa May is between Foreign Secretary Mr Hunt and former Mayor of London Boris Johnson.

And brothers Philip and Derek are praying that Mr Hunt becomes the new leader of the Conservatives and secures the Downing Street hot seat while Mr Johnson is binned.

Philip said: “I am backing Jeremy Hunt and if you look at the two of them then Jeremy is the much better bet.

“Before entering politics he was a very successful businessman and he was also culture secretary and minister for the London Olympics which was the best Olympics ever.

“He has also spent six years as health secretary which is a very difficult job and staying for six years is a record.

“He has also been a very good foreign secretary which Boris wasn’t particularly good at during his time.

“So it has to be Jeremy Hunt for me – and for my brother. I speak for him when I say Derek is also giving Jeremy his backing.”

Philip and Derek are both Tory councillors for the Ferry ward and reckon Mr Johnson has blown it with his constant refusal to speak to the press in the run up to the vote.

Philip dismissed the recent publicity over Mr Johnson’s private life and reckoned MPs should focus on the question of quality as well as who would be the best person for the people of the UK.

He added: “My brother and I have discussed this and obviously I know Derek is backing Jeremy to the hilt too.

“It looks like Jeremy has turned things around after such a good hustings in Birmingham.

“As for the reports about Boris’s private life, that is entirely up to him and his private life should be that.

“But the fact he has not been speaking to the press makes him look shifty. The more he refuses to speak, the worse it is going to be for him.

“But I think his advisers are scared that he will put his foot in his mouth.

“I am just worried about the whole Boris image and that he is not a character who would appeal to the people of Scotland.

“So, my brother and I are 100% behind Jeremy.”

Dundee’s only other Tory councillor, West End representative Donald Hay, is also backing Mr Hunt.

He said: “I will be voting for Jeremy because he is a safe pair of hands and I have more confidence in him.

“The people I speak to are not Boris fans but there are 160,000 people voting in this so it depends on who they all go for.”

On the streets of Dundee, few punters said they would like to see either candidate move into Downing Street.

And some have even called for another general election as the best way forward for the country.

Blair Walker, 75, who is a retired teacher from the West End, said: “I am not a Tory supporter so I don’t want to see either of the two candidates become prime minister.”

Terry Martland, 59, a former miner from Newburgh, said: “I think there should be a general election if I am being honest.

“Neither are a good option for the country.”

And Kim Duncan, 30, a staff nurse from the city centre, said: “I don’t follow politics that much but from what I have heard about Boris Johnson, I don’t think he is a good choice.

“His reputation precedes him I think, so I’d rather see Jeremy Hunt.”

The race is now hotting up and the winner – and new prime minister – is set to be announced next month as, whoever takes over, looks to guide the country through one of the most tumultuous periods in its history.

Mr Johnson remains the red-hot favourite for the post and is odds-on with most bookmakers to win the race.