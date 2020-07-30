Dundee toddler makes national TV debut in Specsavers advert

A toddler from Dundee has featured in a television ad campaign for Specsavers.

Isabella Payne, 2, appears in the advert alongside fellow customers and members of staff from stores across the UK.

The youngster, from Broughty Ferry, picked up her first pair of glasses from the Arbroath store in April, after struggling to see her books and toys.

She experienced clear vision for the first time ahead of her second birthday, with her story capturing the hearts of the firm’s in-house creative agency.

The advert, titled We Were There, tells the real-life stories of store colleagues and customers and their experiences with Specsavers during lockdown when its doors were closed apart from offering urgent and essential care.

Isabella’s mum, Suzanne Payne, said: ‘We are delighted to see Isabella feature in a Specsavers advert which will be shown throughout the country – it will be a fantastic memory from these strange times.

© Supplied

‘We are so grateful to the team at Specsavers Arbroath and Ninewells Hospital who looked after us so well considering all the restrictions amid Covid-19.

“With clearer vision, Isabella is no longer squinting and is back playing with her toys, books and puzzles with her brother Cameron.”

The advert can be seen by clicking on this link.