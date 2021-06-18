Dundee to welcome Premier League West Ham United to Dens Park for pre-season friendly

Dundee are set to welcome the Premier League stars of West Ham United to Dens Park for a pre-season friendly.

The Hammers, who finished sixth in England’s top flight last season, will land in the City of Discovery next month for the match.

Taking place on Friday, July 9 with a 1pm kick-off, it will be the Dark Blues’ final warm-up game before their Premier Sports Cup group stage campaign kicks off four days later as Highland League Brora Rangers check in.

Under the guidance of Scottish boss David Moyes, West Ham will play in next season’s Europa League and will bring stars such as Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek north of the border in preparation.

It will be a stern test for Dundee ahead of their return to the Scottish Premiership after two seasons away.

The Dee also welcome fellow-Londoners Leyton Orient to Dens on July 6. The match against the English League Two club will kick off at 5pm.

James McPake’s side have one other pre-season clash schedule so far – a trip to face former Dee Gary Irvine’s Forfar Athletic next Saturday.

The meeting with the League Two side will kick-off at 2pm at Station Park.

For more info on ticketing arrangements for the West Ham match visit the Dundee FC official website.