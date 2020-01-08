Dundee to wear 3rd kit in aid of Armed Forces charity, with free entry for service personnel

This Saturday, Dundee will wear their third kit against Ayr United, in support of SSAFA (the Armed Forces charity) and the Black Watch Association.

As part of the day, the club is inviting service personnel to the match at Dens free of charge, as part of Dundee FC’s support of the military.

Service personnel both former and current can receive two complimentary tickets for Saturday from Ticket Office at Dens Park with relevant military identification.

More than 10% of jersey sales will be added to the eventual total which Dundee FC are raising throughout the year for SSAFA and the Black Watch Association.

The kit which the team will wear is available to purchase online – click here.