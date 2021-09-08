Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Dundee to ‘take responsibility’ by offering support to lone teenage refugees

By Jake Keith
September 8, 2021, 11:07 am Updated: September 8, 2021, 11:44 am
People gather at a temporary refugee camp in Kara Tepe. Lesbos in September 2020. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas)
People gather at a temporary refugee camp in Kara Tepe. Lesbos in September 2020. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas)

Dundee is offering support to teenage refugees who have ended up alone after fleeing their home country.

The city has agreed to accommodate “small numbers” of 16 and 17-year-olds who have arrived in the UK.

Many of the young people have likely travelled for many months and experienced difficult and traumatic living circumstances.

This includes time in refugee camps and separation from their families, while some are victims of human trafficking.

Others will have suffered physical and sexual abuse.

Dundee has most recently welcomed refugees from Syria who are settling into life in the city.

Refugees from Syria have settled in Dundee, including (l – r): Wael Tabakh, Ahmad Alnaide, Nour Tabakh, and Hasam Alabrash.

Councillors voted to approve a report detailing the move in a recent meeting.

It comes as some 20,000 Afghan refugees are expected to arrive in the UK in the coming months and years after the Taliban takeover.

Councillor Stewart Hunter, children and families services convener, said: “Changes to arrangements nationally mean that Dundee has a chance to take responsibility and offer support and care for these young people through the national transfer scheme.

“We already have a strong track record of helping families from Syria.

Afghan refugee families arrive at the Torrejón de Ardoz military base in Madrid in August. Diego Radames/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.

“I strongly believe that our city wants to reach out to those who are suffering and offer shelter and support.

“That is why I am keen we can assist those who have suffered so much trauma in their young lives.”

The national transfer scheme (NTS) sees children seeking asylum placed with local authorities around the country evenly.

Councillors were told that in response to changes to the NTS nationally, a working group involving key partners from the council, NHS Tayside, further and higher education and the third sector has been established to plan and co-ordinate a local approach.

Dundee Thegither charity prepares to welcome Afghan refugees to the city