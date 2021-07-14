From Dundee to Soho: How Jeremy Lee’s journey to culinary greatness started in the City of Discovery

Rebecca Shearer talks to Dundee-born chef Jeremy Lee, whose love for the Scottish larder and his mum’s cooking has inspired his dishes at Soho’s Quo Vadis restaurant.

At the helm of one of Soho’s most prestigious restaurants, Quo Vadis (pronounced “Kwo-vah-diss”) is Dundee-born head chef Jeremy Lee.

The 58-year-old, who spent the first 21 years of his life living in Kirkton of Auchterhouse, just outside the city, came from humble beginnings, with a mum who taught domestic sciences at Morgan Academy and a dad who drew comics for various magazines at DC Thomson.