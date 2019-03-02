Dundee to receive more than £700,000 to improve its high streets

Dundee is set to receive a six-figure boost from the Scottish Government to improve the city’s high streets.

The Town Centre Fund, set up by the government in partnership with council umbrella body Cosla, is gifting a £50 million to local authorities across Scotland.

Dundee City Council is receiving £735,000 as part of the package, while Angus Council is picking up £1.08 million and Perth and Kinross is to get £1.98 million.

Launching the fund today, economy secretary Derek Mackay promised that the money would support councils to ensure their high streets are “diverse, sustainable and successful”.

Mr Mackay said: “Town centres are facing challenges across Scotland in adapting to a changing retail climate, and it is important that we help them to diversify and adjust to overcome these challenges.

“This £50 million fund will enable local authorities to stimulate and support a wide range of investments which will encourage town centres to diversify and flourish, and create an increase in footfall through local improvements and partnerships.”

Dundee City Council has yet to reveal how it will spend the cash.

Lynne Short, convener of the council’s city development committee said: “This cash boost for the city centre will help us in our continuing efforts to be a vibrant and attractive city with an excellent quality of life where people choose to live, learn, work and visit.”