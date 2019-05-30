Dundee close to sealing Gordon Strachan’s return to Scottish football

Dundee chief John Nelms will meet Gordon Strachan over the next 48 hours to thrash out the former Scotland boss’ potential return to club football.

The Dens Park managing director hopes to make use of the 62-year-old’s vast experience by installing him in a director of football-style role, though the exact nature of the job is still to be confirmed.

Advising the club’s new manager, who is still to be appointed, will be a key responsibility.

Strachan is due in the city before the end of the week to run the rule over the club’s facilities before final discussions with Nelms over the role.

Strachan has been out of football since leaving his role as national team manager in October 2017 and is keen to return.

His last role in club football was as manager of Middlesbrough, a job he left after just a year in the role in October 2010.

Having begun his playing career at Dens Park after coming through the youth set-up, Strachan made 91 appearances for the Dark Blues between 1974 and 1977 before moving up the coast to Aberdeen.

A stellar career followed with the Dons before he teamed up with Alex Ferguson once more at Manchester United, then came moves to Leeds and Coventry.

As a manager, Strachan has won three SPL titles with Celtic, one Scottish Cup and two League Cups and led Southampton to an FA Cup Final in 2002/03.

He also won Manager of the Year and Football Writer’s Manager of the Year on multiple occasions before managing Scotland between 2013 and 2017.